Rocker Wayne returns to his home town for a special gig

Rick Parfitt, Wayne Morris and Francis Rossi

Wayne Morris left Oswestry in the late 1980s and today works as a musician on cruise ships.

Now on a holiday back in the town he will be performing at The Townhouse at 7.30pm.

The gig follows a request by Oswestrian, Graham Burgess, who follows Wayne on social media.

"When I saw he was going to be back in the country I suggested it would be nice if he performed in his home town and I am delighted that he said yes," Mr Burgess said.

"He has a massive following for his music in Germany."

Wayne, the son of former Liverpool footballer and Oswestry Town manager, Freddie Morris, became good friends with Status Quo's Rick Parfitt.

As well as touring with the band he also co-wrote songs with Rick.