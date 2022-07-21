Notification Settings

Rocker Wayne returns to his home town for a special gig

By Sue Austin

A Shropshire musician who toured and co-wrote songs with Status Quo will hold a special homecoming gig on Friday.

Rick Parfitt, Wayne Morris and Francis Rossi
Wayne Morris left Oswestry in the late 1980s and today works as a musician on cruise ships.

Now on a holiday back in the town he will be performing at The Townhouse at 7.30pm.

The gig follows a request by Oswestrian, Graham Burgess, who follows Wayne on social media.

"When I saw he was going to be back in the country I suggested it would be nice if he performed in his home town and I am delighted that he said yes," Mr Burgess said.

"He has a massive following for his music in Germany."

Wayne, the son of former Liverpool footballer and Oswestry Town manager, Freddie Morris, became good friends with Status Quo's Rick Parfitt.

As well as touring with the band he also co-wrote songs with Rick.

He now splits his time performing in Germany and being flown to the Aida cruise ships as a guest performer. He said he was looking forward to performing in Oswestry.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

