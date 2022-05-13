New Ellesmere resident convinced Ellesmere Town Hall resembles Back to the Future building

Jasmine Jalaf outside Ellesmere's old Town Hall and, right, a poster for Back to the Future The Musical being staged in London

Then she realised why - its uncanny similarity to the one in the 1980s blockbuster film, Back to the Future.

Now Jasmine is hoping to raise money close to her heart and that of the star of the film Michael J Fox.

She wants to re-create a scene from the film to raise funds for research into Parkinson's Disease.

But while she has a skateboard, she is still on the lookout for a car to take the place of Doc Brown's wing door DeLorean in the photo.

The famous DeLorean in Back to the Future

An ardent social media user, Jasmine is confident the stunt will attract attention and sponsorship.

She moved into temporary accommodation in Ellesmere six weeks ago and said she was immediately stuck by how beautiful the town was, and how friendly residents were.

"I was absolutely amazed by the building. It is the double of the Town Hall in the first Back to the Future film," she said.

"I love that film and to see such a similar building, with the clock and everything, in Ellesmere was wonderful."

Jasmine has a skateboard - now she is on the hunt for a DeLorean car

"I had the idea that I could recreated a scene from the film with Marty McFly on his skateboard and Doc's car to raise money for charity.

"My uncle, Nin Jalaf, has Parkinson's Disease unfortunately, as does Michael J Fox who played Marty. It is a horrible condition."

Jasmine has been loaned a skateboard and has been practising on it. She admits that she has taken a few tumbles but is getting better.

Now she is looking for someone with a silver sport car, with her dream of course to find a DeLorean.

"I would love to set this up in the next couple of weeks," she said.

Anyone who might be able to help can contact Jasmine at jasmineboom@icloud.com.

Back to the Future tells of Marty McFly who teams up with eccentric Doc Emmett Brown and his time-travelling DeLorean.