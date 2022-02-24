Male voice choir to celebrate St David's Day with concert

The John's Choir at Plas Newydd near Llangollen

Johns’ Boys Male Chorus, one of the most decorated Welsh choirs in history and 2019 winners of the prestigious Choir of the World at Llangollen International Eisteddfod, will be performing a wide repertoire of songs on March 5 at 7pm.

During the evening concert, audience members will also be treated to vocals from the members of Moreton Hall’s Chamber Choir and a recently formed boys choir from Oswestry School called, The Momentones.

Helen Rayner, Director of Music at Moreton Hall said: “We are so looking forward to another spectacular evening of music making and the return of Johns Boys to The Holroyd Theatre. Audience members will not be disappointed.”

Although many engagements had to be cancelled or postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Johns’ Boys has remained an active choir throughout and has raised £1000 for various charities through virtual concerts and online performances.

The choir has also made numerous TV appearances, including Llangollen Eisteddfod’s Gala Concert,, Noson Lawen 2020 and 2021 , as well as featuring on The Last Night of the Proms representing Wales with their rendition of O Gymru arranged by Aled Philips. Musical Director of Johns’ Boys. It was also chosen from a national search to appear in the Netflix blockbuster drama Stay Close.

The choir has appeared in many prestigious concert venues throughout Great Britain and regularly sing in the principality Stadium for Welsh Rugby Union home international games.

"Choir members stem from all over North Wales and the northwest of England, with several choristers currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music and the BIMM Institute, as well as other leading universities across the country. The singers have had much individual success winning major prizes in Eisteddfods and music festivals. The choir love creating music outside of the traditional Male Voice Choir repertoire, exploring Opera, pop music and the avant-garde, as well as premiering new music and performing arrangements written especially for them," Aled said.

There are plans for tours of Europe and Canada in the future.

Aled added “We are very much looking forward to returning to the Holroyd Theatre and to once again perform with the Moreton Hall Chamber Choir and a brand new boys choir ‘The Momentones”.