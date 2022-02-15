The Da Vinci Code had the audience gripping their seats at Theatr Clwyd

Nigel Harman as Professor Langdon perfectly and Hannah Rose Caton as Sophie NeveuCredit: Johan Persson

Thankfully The Da Vinci Code version at Theatr Clwyd at Mold, was as jaw dropping as the book both in its revelations and the way it has been adapted to the stage.

Dan Brown's tale of the murder of the curator of the Louvre and the coded messages he manages to leave for Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu is brilliantly converted to the confines of the stage with the minimal amount of props and clever technology.

In fact the story is set in the even more modern world of today than 2003 when the book was written.

The symbols that are the keystone - literally - to the answers and Leonarda Da Vinci's works of art are projected onto the set to explain the riddles that the curator leaves to help the pair solve the uncover the truth in the greatest thriller of the past 2000 years, the search for the true Holy Grail.

Former Eastenders star, Nigel Harman take the rule of socially awkward but brilliant, Professor Langdon perfectly and Hannah Rose Caton as Sophie Neveu is a great choice for their puzzle solving double act.

The play brings out the horror but also sadness of the Monk, Silas, played by Joshau Lacy and also has some great one lines to break up the pulse racing tension.

Sadly Danny John-Jules was not able to take the role of Sir Leigh Teabing on the first night but Andrew Lewis did a fantastic job in his place.

Theatr Clwyd is undergoing a multi-million pound transformation over the coming year and it was great to experience the lengths those behind the work have gone to to ensure audience experience is not damaged.

In fact walking up the covered way. lit by hundreds of tiny lights and into the temporary building housing the reception and modern lounge was a pleasure.