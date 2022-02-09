Love Oswestry Festival taking to town's streets this weekend

Oswestry mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, at the lantern workshop

The festival will be held on Saturday, urging people to show some love for the town ahead of Valentine’s Day as the debut event is launched.

The event sprung from an idea put forward by Oswestry’s Cultural Consortium – a group involved in the town’s culture and heritage – which forms part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, funded by Historic England.

Among those taking part are Oswestry’s library, museum, Cambrian Railway, tourism information office and Business Improvement District (BID).

Designs in Mind, an arts-based community group, has been responsible for the lantern parade, which will be led by young people as part of the day’s finale. Special workshops have been held to construct the lanterns, with the final one on Saturday at 10am in the Memorial Hall.

The parade will set off from Festival Square at 5pm, going through the park and up to the Bailey Head.

Live music will be held in The Fox Inn and at the Hermon Arts Centre, as well as on the streets of the town, during the day and into the evening. There will also be a town trail and guided tours of Oswestry.

Graham Mitchell, chair of Oswestry Consortium, said: “I’m really delighted that the members of our group have pulled out all the stops to put on this exciting programme with something for everyone.

“It has been a real team effort and we hope that the people and businesses in Oswestry will have a great day, with the promise of more to come throughout the year.”

The town's museum will mark the Valentine weekend with an exhibition of the love letters between Gilbert and Gordon, two soldiers in the Second World War.

Councillor Mark Jones, mayor of Oswestry, who took part in one of the lantern workshops, said: “I’m really glad that the very special nature of Oswestry is recognised by Historic England.

“And I’m even more glad that Love Oswestry gives us all a chance to do some great things and to celebrate what’s really special about our town.

“I’m sure everyone will have a brilliant day and big thanks to the people and organisations involved in the Cultural Consortium."

The official opening of the Love Oswestry Festival will be held on the Bailey Head at 10.30am followed by music by the Cantiones Choir.