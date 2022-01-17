Panto revealed for next winter

Theatr Clwyd held outdoor events during the pandemic

The Senedd's changes to covid-19 rules, meant that Beauty and the Beast had to shut its doors on Christmas Eve.

Now the venue has announced that the title of its next panto will be Robin Hood the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, opening on November 18 and running until January 14, 2023.

Robin Hood will be directed again by Tamara Harvey, Theatr Clwyd’s Artistic Director who made her debut in pantomime directing this year and the show will once again be written by award winning writer Christian Patterson, his fifth panto for the venue.

"Get ready for the biggest rock, soul and pop songs, fabulous frocks, dazzling sets, and the anarchic panto puppets," a spokesman for Theatr Clwyd said.

Priority booking for theatre members is now open and will give them priority booking for two weeks. Booking for schools, groups and general booking opens on February 1.

"With tickets expected to sell fast, book now to guarantee the lowest priced seats for a magical festive treat for the family to remember."

For more information about becoming a member to receive early bird booking visit the Theatr Clwyd website or call the box office for more information. Tickets are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at online at theatrclwyd.com.

In 2021 Theatr Clwyd was named as The Stage’s ‘Regional Theatre Of The Year’. Major recent successes have included co-producing Home, I’m Darling with the National Theatre, which won Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards and was nominated in five categories, the UK Theatre Award-winning musical The Assassination of Katie Hopkins, the site-specific, immersive Great Gatsby and the Menier Chocolate Factory co-production of Orpheus Descending.