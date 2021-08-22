Dazzling displays and 'spectacular' night glow at Oswestry Balloon Carnival

Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: Daniel Funcke.

The rainy weather on Saturday meant the balloons couldn't launch but they were set to take to the skies on Sunday.

The night glow with tethered balloons lighting up to music still went ahead on Saturday evening, with thousands of people turning up to enjoy the event.

The festival attracted 25 ballooning teams, all keen to enjoy launching their craft into the skies above the county.

Other entertainment at Cae Glas Park in the town included dancing and gymnastic displays, Punch and Judy, an owl display and carnival girls as well as stalls and live music.

Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: Daniel Funcke.

Oswestry Town Council's clerk Arren Roberts said: "Even though the balloons couldn't go up on Saturday, we had a spectacular night glow.

"They were lit up with the music and that was a huge hit with the public. There were thousands of people there.

"On Sunday morning, 18 balloons were flown over Oswestry and had a nice flight.

"It's been lively with the entertainment too. We've had Punch and Judy shows, music, an owl man, food stalls – there's been lots going on."

Oswestry Balloon Carnival. Photo: Daniel Funcke.

He said the event had also been a boost for the local economy, especially after the challenges brought about during the pandemic.

"It's a unique event and brings in people from far and wide to Oswestry," Mr Roberts added.

"It encourages them to spend their money with local businesses so it's a boost to the economy after Covid.

"We are pleased. It's as good as it could have been, given the weather we've had."

Entrance to the park was free but those going along were given wristbands to ensure there was no overcrowding.

People were also asked to make a donation to the Nightingale House Hospice charity, and Mr Roberts said people had given generously.

The popular event was run in association with Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry BID.

Town mayor Mark Jones said: "I would like to thank all the balloonists and organisers who gave their time for nothing for this free event.

"A big thank you to Nightingale House Hospice, Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and Oswestry BID."