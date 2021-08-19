Up, Up and away as balloon carnival comes to town

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/08/2021 - Pre-Pic for Oswestry Balloon Fest...... In Picture: Yossi Gilksman from Upstairs Downstairs..

The festival has attracted 25 ballooning teams, all keen to enjoy launching their craft into the skies above Shropshire and take part in one of the highlights of the festival, the Night Glow on Saturday evening.

Cae Glas Park in the town plays host to the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Entrance to the park is free but those going along will be given wristbands to ensure there is no overcrowding.

And people will be asked to make a £1 donation to the Nightingale House Hospice charity.

Sarah Povey, from the charity, said volunteers would be on hand with collection buckets.

The popular event is being run in association with Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry BID.

Town Mayor, Mark Jones, said he hoped visitors would enjoy looking around the town and wander around the stalls in Church Street.

Oswestry BID is running a special balloon trail with many of the shopkeepers putting special ballooning displays int their windows.

Weather permitting there will be a mass balloon launch on 6am and 6pm on both days and throughout the weekend there will be dancing and gymnastic displays, punch and judy and an owl display and well as stalls and live music.