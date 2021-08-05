Toad of Toad Hall promises panto style fun in free production

By Sue AustinOswestryOswestry entertainmentPublished:

An amateur theatre company is aiming to put a bit of laughter and joy back into circulation with an outdoor panto-style production of Toad of Toad Hall.

BORDER PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 4/8/21 Getting ready to put on Toad of Toad Hall, members of Attfield Theatre Company, Debbie Jones as Chief Weasel, and Malcolm Lord as Wanda The Washerwoman, at Cae Glas Park, Oswestry..
BORDER PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 4/8/21 Getting ready to put on Toad of Toad Hall, members of Attfield Theatre Company, Debbie Jones as Chief Weasel, and Malcolm Lord as Wanda The Washerwoman, at Cae Glas Park, Oswestry..

The Oswestry-based company has been holding socially-distanced rehearsals over the last couple of months and is at last ready to take to a temporary stage in Cae Glas Park on August 15.

There will be two productions, at 2pm and 4pm on the day. And the show will be free to watch.

Toad of Toad Hall features many of the theatre’s long-standing members alongside children of the Oswestry Stagecoach drama school as characters of the riverbank.

Debbie Jones’ whose barn on the family farm was the venue for many of the rehearsals - until it had to be filled up with silage - is the show’s director as well as taking on the part of chief weasel.

She said she was is looking forward to unveiling the fun show based on Kenneth Graham’s well loved tale.

"With the theatre out of bounds for so long due to the pandemic, we see it as a key role of local theatre to put a bit of fun back in people’s lives and although it will appeal mainly to children, it is hoped that adults will also enjoy what is a joyous tale told in classic panto style with songs and audience participation," she said.

"Bring your own seating, and picnic but most of all bring yourselves to this free summer show."

Oswestry entertainment
Entertainment
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News