Outdoor panto for town park

Cae Glas Park in Oswestry will host Toad of Toad Hall

The Oswestry-based Attfield Theatre has been holding socially-distanced rehearsals over the last couple of months and is at least ready to take to its temporary stage in Cae Glas Park on August 8 and 15 at 2pm and 4pm each day.

Toad features many of the theatre’s long-standing members alongside children of the Oswestry Stagecoach drama school as characters of the riverbank.

Debbie Jones, whose barn was the venue for many of the rehearsals is the show’s director as well as taking on the part of chief weasel is looking forward to unveiling the fun show based on Kenneth Graham’s well loved tale.

She said that with the theatre out of bounds for so long due to the pandemic, she saw it as a key role of local theatre to put a bit of fun back in people’s lives.

"Although it will appeal mainly to children, it is hoped that adults will also enjoy this joyous tale told in classic panto style with songs and audience participation," she said.