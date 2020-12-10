Charity boot sale to kick off in new year

Sarah McManus from the British Ironwork Centre and Heather Osborne of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin

The British Ironwork Centre, outside Oswestry, will be the venue for the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin boot sale, which will take place in the spring – with May 9 as the proposed date.

The event will be offering a free stall to anyone over 65 as long as they donate 10 per cent of their takings, and anyone with a blue badge also being given a free stall, but again donating a percentage of their take.

Schools are also being encouraged to take on a stall – again hopefully with the takings being donated. Free coffee and tea will be provided for all stall holders supporting Age UK.

Regular stall holders are also being invited to attend and host a pitch.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are delighted to be working with the British Ironworks Centre to host a car boot sale next year.