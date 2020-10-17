Secret Garden film launch treat for Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital patients

A scene from The Secret Garden

The new film adaptation will be shown in the Horatio's Garden based in the grounds of the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries at The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt National Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters it is due to be launched on October 23 in cinemas and via the Sky Cinema channel. The special hospital viewing is aimed at cheering up those patients who have spent months in hospital, separated from their loved ones throughout the pandemic.

Watch the trailer:

The film is based on the timeless children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett about a young orphan who discovers a forgotten garden when she is sent to live with her uncle, in this version set in1947.