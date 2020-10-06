Pumpkin patches don't come much bigger than this one at Oswestry farm

Richard Jones, owner of Llynclys Hall Farm Shop is surrounded by thousands of pumpkins ready to be harvested

Llynclys Hall Farm, near Oswestry, has no less than 12 acres of pumpkins and, after a great growing season, is expecting a bumper crop.

This year visitors are being asked to book in advance online, via the farm's websiteor Facebook page, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Huge

Richard Jones has been growing pumpkins at the farm for quarter of a century and has a huge variety, some better for carving and others better for eating.

"We believe we’re the largest pumpkin growers in the area and we can supply all shapes and sizes," he said. "We also grow summer squash, winter squash and gourds.

"We also sell everything you need to carve your pumpkin for Halloween."

Each year Richard and his family urge pumpkin pickers not to waste the inside of the vegetable they pick, with recipes for using the flesh to turn into everything from soup to pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread.