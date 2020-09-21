Menu

Advertising

Old Bell Museum taking treasures online

By Charlotte Bentley | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

A museum in Montgomery is aiming to encourage people to learn about history by sharing archived pictures while the building remains closed.

Mixed media artist Tina Gilmore from Montgomery at the Old Bell Museum

The Old Bell Museum in Montgomery has been unable to open its doors this summer. The building, which dates from medieval times, is not able to allow for proper social distancing, so the Montgomery Civic Society, which runs the museum, is bringing the museum to people using social media.

David Thomas, Civic Society Secretary, said: “We're starting a series of posts that use our archive to highlight stories from the history of the town. A new image will be shared each week.”

This week's picture is of the Pound in around 1905. A part of town that's seen many changes, including the laying out of the garden and the demolition of the Bethel Baptist Chapel at the bottom of School Bank, it is iconic in the town.

You can follow The Old Bell Museum on Facebook at fb.me/OldBellMuseum and the town page is at fb.me/montgomerypowys.

Oswestry entertainment Entertainment Oswestry Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News