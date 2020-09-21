Montgomery Walking Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

The organisers of the popular Montgomery Walking Festival, due to take place in October this year, have taken the difficult decision to cancel this year's event due to emerging concerns following a rise in coronavirus cases nationally.

Jill Kibble, chair of Walkers are Welcome Montgomery, said: “This was a very challenging decision, as we had already put as many precautions as possible in place, but as the virus appears to be on the rise nationally, and the restrictions on numbers have also altered recently, we felt we had no option but to cancel.”

“However,” she added, “looking on the bright side, we now have six new, interesting and carefully planned walks, aimed at all abilities, which will be carried forward to 2021.”

Anyone interested in walks in the Montgomery area can visit the Montgomery Walkers are Welcome website at www.montgomery-waw.org.uk/walkers where details of walks can be found, or the Montgomery Trails website at montgomery-trails.co.uk.

Alternatively, those visiting Montgomery can find the Montgomery Trails walks leaflets at various outlets throughout the town.