Pumpkinfest returns to Oswestry attraction

The team at the estate in Oswestry have been making some changes to ensure it can be enjoyed in a socially distanced format.

The event at the Oswestry attraction will run from the October 17 until November 1, giving Shropshire families some entertainment over half term and Halloween.

Park Hall is limiting the number of visitors on site to ensure everyone is able to socially distance with ease, so pre-booking tickets via the website is essential.

Tickets are now live and the farm has reported that demand is already high.

There will be a free pumpkin for every paying child to choose, carve and take home, a spooky scarecrow trail through the woods and around the farm, and a haunted farm area to walk through. There will also be a daily Halloween fancy dress competition, so visitors are encouraged to come wearing their spookiest outfits.

Richard Powell, joint owner and director at Park Hall, said: “We want to provide Halloween fun that won’t terrify the little ones. It will be a great day out for the whole family. Grown-ups can get involved helping to carve the pumpkins, and they can revel in leaving all the mess with us.

“The Pumpkinfest fun and all of our usual farm activities are included in the ticket price. Visitors can meet the farm animals, play outdoors, enjoy sand and water play, and ride on our barrel train ride. You can also see the rabbits in their new Burrowland home.”

Tickets for Pumpkinfest must be pre-booked at www.parkhallfarm.co.uk.