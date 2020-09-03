Oswestry cinema to open for first time since lockdown

The year was to have been full of events to celebrate the cinema's 10th anniversary.

Ruth Carter said the cinema had been redesigned to ensure that social distancing could be maintained and said it was good to finally be able to open.

It is too early to say when live events will resume at the venue in Arthur Street.

Cinema goers must book online so that seats next to those allocated can be blocked off.

There had been hopes last year that Kinoculture could open a second screen as part of its expansion and reaching out to a younger audience.