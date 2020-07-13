Theatre near Oswestry up for design award

Holroyd Community Theatre, in Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, was designed by Gareth Edwards of DPA Design, and built by Jones Brothers, both local firms.

They have been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Public Service/Educational Building category in the West Midlands Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Building Excellence Awards.

The awards celebrate the highest quality projects from around England and Wales and reward the best in technical innovation, construction quality, sustainability and creative design.

The theatre’s impressive foyer and 180-seat auditorium has been designed to provide a professional performance space.

Chris Jones, director of Jones Brothers and a fourth-generation builder, who led on the construction of the project, said; “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious industry award, it’s a testament to the hard work put in by the whole team.”

Paul Everall CBE, chief executive at LABC said: "These awards are different. They aren’t about good looks or fancy design. They are about quality and standards. No other building awards look at how well buildings are put together from start to finish and the skills and competencies of those who design and construct them. We are very proud of everyone involved – they show the way ahead for the industry."