Shropshire hospice ready to host its 'big night in' this weekend

Hope House children's hospices, which are based in Morda and North Wales, was due to hold its under the sea themed ball tomorrow at the Lion Quays Hotel, near Gobowen, with more than 200 tickets sold for the gala event.

When coronavirus halted the plans organisers decided to take up the challenge and come up with a safe and fun alternative that would still raise the money needed to fund the vital care and support its teams are still providing to terminally ill children and their families.

The result is ‘Bringing the Big Night Out, In’, which will take place tomorrow – a live streamed event that will give hundreds of guests the opportunity to tune in and get involved from the comfort of their own homes.

The evening will begin at 8pm and will include special entertainment from popular local bands as well as live video clips from children and families who have benefitted from the charity’s services.

The highlight will be the online auction and raffle.

The event will be live streamed on YouTube so that everyone can get involved from their own homes.

People will be able to post photographs on the hospice's Facebook event page.

Tune in for the event by visiting the Hope House YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UClePRYuxyu4f5b7uj201GRQ and join in the chat and photo sharing at www.facebook.com/events/697272917509750/