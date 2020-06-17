Community theatre programme launched by Corrie star

Ian Bartholomew, who plays Geoff in the popular ITV soap, raised the curtain on the events schedule for Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry.

The venue has been doing virtual events while theatres are still shut due to lockdown rules.

Mr Bartholomew said that despite the challenge that lockdown is posing to arts organisations across the country with theatres in darkness for the foreseeable future, plans have been made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.

Shaped by local arts groups and societies with representatives from music, drama, art and community organisations, the opening weeks have provided collaborative works from award-winning choirs and orchestras; North Shropshire Music and Wrexham Symphony Orchestra, Face2Face Performance Academy and local solo performers.

Over the coming weeks, audiences will be treated to a diverse programme including evenings of entertainment celebrating Welsh culture, musical theatre, amateur dramatics, recitations and chamber music.

Carolyn Tilley, board member for The Holroyd Community Theatre and leading on the initiative said: “We have been overwhelmed with the positive response to our community programme. We hope that people will visit our website each week to view the talented performers in our communities, and support us in sharing them with people you know.’’

To watch the weekly performances please visit www.hctogether.co.uk. If you would like to get involved in the initiative please contact kelly@theholroyd.com