St Martin's comes alive with scarecrows

Residents of St Martin's, near Oswestry, have been indulging their imaginative side by making scarecrows for their front gardens, creating a trail around the village designed for all to enjoy.

Running until June 22, the St Martin's Scarecrow Trail is the brainchild of teaching assistant Heather Jones, also chair of the St Martin's School PTA.

A scarecrow from the trail

"I first got the idea from seeing a similar thing done in Overton," she said. "I mentioned it to friends in St Martin's and then began organising one for us."

So far, around 34 scarecrows have sprung up in the village, with characters varying from a regimental Sgt Major to Harry Potter, a Minion, and even Axl Rose.

A Minion

"People have had time on their hands and have really gone to town," said Heather. "The idea was to keep up community spirit – we have a great community spirit in St Martin's. Hopefully it has also helped stop the children from getting bored."

Providing they keep to social distancing guidelines, locals are able to wander around the village trail and enjoy the sight of the new creations.

Axl Rose

"If it continues to go well perhaps next year we will look at a proper competition," Heather added.