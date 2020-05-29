Menu

Advertising

St Martin's comes alive with scarecrows

By Daniel Morris | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

A village has come alive with a host of new residents as locals have gotten creative with a scarecrow trail.

Axl Rose

A scarecrow from the trail

Harry Potter

A Minion

Residents of St Martin's, near Oswestry, have been indulging their imaginative side by making scarecrows for their front gardens, creating a trail around the village designed for all to enjoy.

Running until June 22, the St Martin's Scarecrow Trail is the brainchild of teaching assistant Heather Jones, also chair of the St Martin's School PTA.

A scarecrow from the trail

"I first got the idea from seeing a similar thing done in Overton," she said. "I mentioned it to friends in St Martin's and then began organising one for us."

So far, around 34 scarecrows have sprung up in the village, with characters varying from a regimental Sgt Major to Harry Potter, a Minion, and even Axl Rose.

A Minion

"People have had time on their hands and have really gone to town," said Heather. "The idea was to keep up community spirit – we have a great community spirit in St Martin's. Hopefully it has also helped stop the children from getting bored."

Providing they keep to social distancing guidelines, locals are able to wander around the village trail and enjoy the sight of the new creations.

Axl Rose

"If it continues to go well perhaps next year we will look at a proper competition," Heather added.

Oswestry entertainment Entertainment Oswestry Local Hubs News
Daniel Morris

By Daniel Morris
Features Writer and Sub Editor - @DanMorrisWriter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News