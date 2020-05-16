Dancers and parents throw shapes online in Face2Face virtual class

Face2Face Performance Academy in Oswestry welcomed parents to join a dance session led by coach Jamie Jenkins.

It involved a series of fitness and dance activities, including an exercise where the participants used tins of baked beans as weights. The session finished with a chat to see how everybody is getting on during lockdown.

More than forty students got involved via Zoom along with seven eager parents.

One parent, Emma Beddows, said: “Thank you for organising the fantastic workshop. We are grateful for the time and effort the team are putting in to enable the students to continue with the drama activities they enjoy doing.”

The Performance Academy has also welcomed industry professionals into Zoom classes to coach its students and offer advice. In the up-and-coming weeks, another West End masterclass will be announced, this time focusing on acting techniques.