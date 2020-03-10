Ellesmere community arts group gears up for action-packed year

The fun starts on Wednesday, March 18, with Fizzgigs’ own version of the popular TV programme Room 101 where guests are invited to consign their chosen subjects to oblivion.

The fundraising event will be held at Ellesmere’s White Hart at 8pm. It follows last year’s highly successful Room 101 evening of fun when subjects varied from high heeled shoes to mobile phones.

Another fundraiser - Stories, Poems and Pints - is planned for May, to be staged in the town where those taking part will have the opportunity to read something they have written or share a favourite poem or story.

Following last year’s major outdoor performance of George and the Dragon as part of Ellesmere Summer Festival, Fizzgigs is turning to a marine themed play this year based on the Spanish Armada.

“It promises to be great fun and quite spectacular. It’s not every day you can witness ships of the line on the canal,” said Fizzgigs chair, Ian Andrew.

The event, on August 9, will mark the close of Ellesmere Summer Festival.

Fizzgigs members are also again taking part in the town’s carnival procession on August 22 and another big annual event – the Blackberry Fair in Whitchurch in October.

November sees a repeat of new event introduced last year – pumpkin flinging using a trebuchet built by the Fizzgigs team.

“It was a fun way of getting rid of all those pumpkins left over from Halloween. It attracted lots of people who said it should become an annual event so we’re staging it again for 2020,” Ian added.

The group will also be taking a big part in Ellesmere’s Winter Festival procession in the run up to Christmas. Children who have made lanterns in a special workshop organised by Fizzgigs in Ellesmere Town Hall will be invited to take part in the parade.

“Fizzgigs has taken part in the winter festival for several years now in the parade which brings Father Christmas into town from The Wharf. We’re delighted to be involved again in 2020,” said Ian.

All the details on the Fizzgigs events for 2020 are available on the website at www.fizzgigs.co.uk