Kelly powers through Wales Strongest Woman event

The Chirk fitness enthusiast put her body through tasks that included carrying weights on a yoke around her neck, the Hercules hold - gripping telegraph poles, carrying enormous Atlas stones weighing up to 100kg and getting enormous sacks over increasingly heights.

The Big Dogs competition was held at the Llangollen Pavilion and Kelly, 40, was supported by dozens of friends and family.

She came 11th overall in the event and fourth in the Masters class.

After the competition, Kelly said: "To be the 11th Strongest woman in Wales is epic. I have worked so hard for the chance to compete in the national finals.

"This always is and will be a hobby for me. I have my next competition at the end of April so after a few days of rest I will be back prepping for that.

"I had the best supporters both in the Pavilion and online, they were awesome."

The April competition is the BNSF Wales Strongest Woman in south west Wales.

Kelly combines her tough training regime with full time work for Arla in Oswestry.

She trains at the Will B Fit gym in Rhos and has specialist coaching at the Seddons Strength & Conditioning Gym in Wigan.

"People don't appreciate the time it takes to train for something like this," she said.

"I have to fit my training around my 12 hour shifts and it does sometimes feel like work, train, eat and sleep. It is hard but I wouldn't change it for the world.

"I feel honoured to be part of the family of fellow strongmen and women."