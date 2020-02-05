Lambing Live comes to Oswestry attraction

Lambing takes place anytime between November and May, but at Park Hall Farm in Oswestry, their lambs are due to arrive in time for their Lambing Live event between February 15 and 23.

Lambing Live will mark the re-opening of Park Hall Farm for its 2020 season.

For the price of standard entry, families across the region can meet the new lambs in their huge indoor animal barn.

Every visitor will also have the chance to bottle feed the cade (orphan) lambs, which come from a local farm in Whitchurch.

The rest of the sheep come from BBC Countryfile presenter Adam Henson’s farm in the Cotswolds. He provides the farm with a cross of Romney and Lleyn breeds.

Richard Powell, owner/director at Park Hall, said: “We think Lambing Live is a fantastic experience for families, and the fact you might also see a live birth is a fairly unique opportunity.

Popular

"Lambing Live has been a really popular event in past years, so we are hoping for similar support this year. A huge attraction is the chance to bottle feed the cade lambs.

Advertising

“Entry to Lambing Live is included in the standard ticket price, so visitors will also have full use of all of our indoor and outdoor play areas, exhibitions and adorable animals – of which there are a few to meet.

"We have Honey the Shetland pony, Pluto the horse, and lots of very cute rabbits and guinea pigs.

"It will also be a chance to visit our brand-new indoor tractor village.

“We hope Lambing Live will give everyone a vital insight in to farming life, broaden the understanding of livestock for youngsters, and be a really memorable day out for the whole family.”

The event will be open daily from 10am till 4pm.

Discounted advance tickets are available from parkhallfarm.co.uk