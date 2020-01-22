Oswestry framing shop hosting town artists' work

The Oswestry Framing Company on Leg Street has some unusual window displays, full of art by Chris Goodwin and Jon Young.

Claire Davies from the shop said: "Artist Chris Goodwin moved to Oswestry in March 2019 following a successful show at the Oswestry exhibition and visitor centre.

"Having trained as a painter and sculptor he gained his BA and MA degrees, and has worked as a freelance professional artist designing and leading many diverse arts projects in the environment, education and community arts sector.

"His oil paintings explore the elemental and organic tension between genesis and decay in the season cycle of the natural world, and draw inspiration from the mythology and folklore of the Northern European forests, and the romantic tradition in painting."

Christopher Goodwin's works at the shop

Mr Young specialises in acrylics and landscapes.

Both of their work will be on display until the end of February.