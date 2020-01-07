Shropshire screenwriter wins top Golden Globe award for Succession

Armstrong, who was already well-known for his work on TV series Peep Show and Fresh Meat, and the terrorist comedy film Four Lions, was brought up and went to school in Oswestry.

His latest series, starring Scottish actor Brian Cox, follows an American media magnate and his dysfunctional family dynasty.

The programme has won widespread acclaim, and already landed Armstrong an Emmy for best writing for a drama series at the television awards in Los Angeles in September.

On Sunday he was back in the Californian city for the film and television-focused ceremony, and saw his series win the prize for Best Television Series (Drama). Cox was named Best Actor in a TV series, and co-star Kieran Culkin won the best supporting actor for a TV drama gong.

Speaking as he picked up the award, Armstrong said: "It's a team show and I am here as a representative to accept it on behalf of all of us, so if you've ever appeared on the call sheet or in the titles, congratulations, we have won a Golden Globe."

Cox also paid tribute to Armstrong in his acceptance speech, and said a role like Logan Roy "comes along once in a generation, once in a lifetime".

He added: "And when you're given a gift like that, you go 'wow'. It's down to Jesse, he called me, he didn't have to but he did. I am eternally grateful."

Cox admitted he is having a lot of fun with the role, saying: "It's very enjoyable, I can't deny it. They always say the devil has the best tunes and I've been very lucky and they have served me with some wonderful tunes."

Among the other winners at the ceremony were Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was named best actress in a comedy TV series, and Olivia Colman, who was recognised for her role in The Crown on Netflix.

The night was perhaps most memorable, however, for host Ricky Gervais's opening monologue, which contained jokes about Prince Andrew, James Corden, and a lewd gag about Dame Judi Dench.