New pantomime coming to Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

A new pantomime opens its doors at a village hall near Oswestry in January.

Ayla Willman, Bekah Plaisted and Tom Evans

Once upon a time in Rhydycroesau takes a comedy look at life in the village and its surroundings.

The production will open in Rhydycroesau Village Hall on January 10 and will be held each Friday and Saturday evening at 7.30pm until February 8. There will also be a special, matinee performance on January 26.

This year's panto has been written by Bekah Plaisted and Tom Evans, two younger members of the panto company.

Spokesman, Ian Room, said both would also take on stage roles in the production.

"The play takes a look at life in Rhydycroesau's pantoland, when all the baddies are banished to a neighbouring village to live."

The director of the panto, Debbie Jones, is well known in the local, amateur dramatic scene.

As has become tradition the first two nights of the production, January 10 and 11 will be held to help to local charities, the Borderland Rotary Club and the Parkinson's disease charity.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children and are available from the Rowanthorn shop in Old Chapel Court, English Walls, Oswestry or by telephoning 01691 238227.

