All aboard for Mince Pie Specials at Llangollen Railway

The venue is holding its popular Mince Pie Specials along the line from Llangollen to Carrog until January 1.

The first festive train left the station on Boxing Day and saw hundreds of people hop aboard to enjoy a mince pie and a festive tipple.

Volunteer steward, George Jones, said the first day was hugely successful and he expects to see hundreds of families visit over the coming days.

"We have three trains a day carrying passengers to Carrog and we serve them mince pies and festive refreshments," he said.

"There's about 100 people on each train and people travel from all over the country. We've had people come all the way from London. People visit for the holiday period and then enjoy a day out on the railway.

"Llangollen Railway was the only standard gage railway operating in the whole of North Wales on Boxing day and it's all operated by volunteers. We're actually one of the few entertainment venues open on Boxing Day.

"It was quite a challenge for me and the other two volunteers serving everyone and walking up and down the train all day because it was so busy but we had great feedback and it seems everyone enjoyed their trip."

The Mince Pie Specials mark the end of a busy 2019 which included events from Thomas the Tank weeks and real ale trains, to the most recent Santa specials for families.

There will be three festive trains running every day until January 1. Passengers can get off the train and enjoy a walk around Carrog before returning to Llangollen.