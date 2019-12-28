Welshampton Bonfire Committee to hold tenth village panto

The Rocket has been written for the Welshampton Bonfire Committee pantomime team by one of the original members of the group, Richard Jones.

It takes place at Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton, near Ellesmere on February 21, 22 and 23.

Each production involves more than 60 people from the small village and draws on the talents of local musicians, artists, performers and creators who have worked together to bring the production to the stage.

The show, directed by Bob Richards, features a cast of colourful characters as well as music and songs arranged by musical director, Trixi Field.

The Rocket is a winter’s tale of a young space traveller who arrives in the village from the planet Foofalong and the villagers’ quest to build a rocket so that he can return home.

“We like to use original scripts in our winter shows as it gives us chance to get so many people involved both on stage and behind the scenes. We’re always amazed at the wealth of talent there is across all parts of the production, “ said Bob Richards.

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Janet Jones on 01948 710602.

Details are available on Welshampton Bonfire Committee website www.welshampton.org.uk and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee presents’ Facebook page.