Street piano arrives in Oswestry

The instrument has pride of place at Oswestry's Indoor Market on the Bailey Head and people are being urged to nip in and try it out.

Street pianos, usually located in a public space, encourage all musicians to showcase their talents while at the same time entertain passers-by. They are found in venues across the world.

The upcycled instrument will be in place indefinitely at the indoor market and follows a successful campaign by Reviive, which encouraged members of the public to donate their now unwanted but playable pianos to the organisation, for use in a number of locations.

Councillor John Price, Mayor of Oswestry, said: “This is an exciting partnership with Reviive and we are looking forward to hearing the piano being played on a regular basis. We hope it will offer an enhancing vibrancy to the indoor market and make it a place where people can really enjoy their retail experience even more.”

Julian Price, the managing director at Reviive, said: “The response to our recent request for additional pianos was great and as a result we are very happy to now provide one at Oswestry’s indoor market.

"Street pianos are a fun and creative way for people to share music and we hope that this one will provide an outlet for the musicians of Oswestry and beyond to share their musical offerings. We would also like them to submit videos of their performances on the piano to the Reviive Oswestry Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ReviiveOswestry.”