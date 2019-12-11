Huge turnout as Oswestry Christmas Parade raises £3,500 for good causes

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of the town to watch the 55 floats, some large, some small, process through the town at the weekend.

Pubs and clubs, shops and sporting organisations all joined in the festive spirit to put on a spectacular carnival parade.

Organised by the Borderland Rotary Club, the day was hailed a huge success by Oswestry Mayor John Price who with Mayoress Joyce Barrow, judged the floats and presented the prizes.

The best children’s float was judged to be Oswestry Brownies, while Oswestry Scouts won the youth award.

The non-commercial award went to the Spinal Injuries Unit of the Orthopaedic Hospital, and the commercial award to the Cleo Elizabeth Dance Company.

Congratulating one of the fancy dress characters Snowmen on one of the floats Judging the floats Oswestry's mayor takes the wheel of the Derwen College float

As well as providing a community event, organisers said the parade had a very positive effect on trade in the town.

Margaret Ryan, from Willow Gallery, said: "We were close to running out of everything and run off our feet all day."

Maxine Amos, at the Flower Gallery, said, “Everyone seemed so jolly and Christmassy, it was wonderful to see such a great turnout.”

Jonathan Jones, on behalf of Borderland Rotary, thanked everyone involved with the Christmas parade.

"We must thank the council that have always supported the project, the hauliers who provided the vehicles, the fire brigade, the police, the other Rotary clubs, the shops, Clark’s store room, NatWest Bank for counting the money collected, the group leaders and volunteers who dressed the floats and corralled the performers, the performers themselves and of course, the public, who turned up in their droves and gave so generously. The day raised £3,500 for good causes."

The Saturday parade followed Oswestry Christmas Live, a town council initiative that saw the town lit up with music, market stalls and fairground rides.

The mayor said: "It was a wonderful, festive weekend."