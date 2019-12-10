Myths unravelled about wolves in Oswestry talk

The wildlife photographer will explore the complex social world of the timber wolves of the great northern forest during the evening organised by the Oswestry branch of Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

He said: "Wolves of myth are murderous and vicious or seductive and cunning, however the real animals are very different but equally compelling.

"They are timid, intelligent and kill only to survive and I am keen to unravel misleading legend from fact."

Dr Leach is a full-time wildlife author and photographer. He has travelled to all seven Continents and has worked with many of the world’s most charismatic animals - polar bears in the Arctic, gorillas in central Africa, lemurs in Madagascar, sperm whales in the mid-Atlantic, monkeys in the Amazon, penguins in the Antarctic and elephants in Kenya.

He has appeared frequently on both TV and radio and has written 28 books, t translated into 14 languages and are sold around the world.

The evening will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Castle Street, Oswestry, with the cost just £3 for members and £4 non-members.