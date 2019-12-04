Coronation Street stars to attend Oswestry events

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, aka actor Ian Bartholomew, will take a break from his latest storyline to add showbiz glitz to the occasion and will be joined by Corrie’s former builder, Owen Armstrong aka Ian Puleston Davies.

Performing will be Dyffryn Ceiriog Male Voice Choir, which will be one of a variety of performances from local groups at ‘Christmas at The Holroyd’ on Saturday.

Pupils from Selattyn Primary School, St Martins Primary School, Moreton Hall and Face2Face Performance Academy will also perform and add to the Christmas sparkle.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be served and the announcement of the winners of the Holroyd Poetry Competition will be on the programme for the evening.

Produced by theatre director and artistic director of the Holroyd, Loveday Ingram, ‘Christmas at The Holroyd’ will be a first opportunity for the local community to fill the stage and auditorium of their brand new venue. Ahead of the theatre’s formal launch in June 2020, this candle-lit occasion gives people the opportunity to see the completed space before the technical fitting begins.

Loveday said: “The support of local actors Ian Puleston Davies and Ian Bartholomew is a terrific endorsement of everything we are aspiring to achieve at The Holroyd, both for local participants and audiences."

Ian added: “This first class professional space will open doors and provide opportunities for many local people. I am delighted to be part of this first public performance in this stunning new theatre.”

Performances start at 5pm and 7.30pm.

To book tickets go to theholroyd.com/christmas or call 01691 776069