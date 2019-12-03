Two Christmas events in Oswestry this weekend

Christmas Live takes over the town centre on Friday evening, recognised as one of the largest and most spectacular night time events in the county.

Streets are turned into a giant fairground in the space of a few hours before the fun begins at 5pm.

Cross Street and Bailey Street will be filled with stalls and the shops will also be open through the evening.

Other attractions include an ice rink, a live music stage and more, with the evening ending with a firework display in Cae Glas Park.

Oswestry mayor, Councillor John Price, said the town pulled out all the stops over the festive season.

"Christmas live is a fantastic night out for all the family," he said.

The fun continues on Saturday when all the local Rotary groups join forces to hold the annual Christmas Parade. Thousands of people line the route of the parade as large, traditional carnival floats and walking entrants compete to be judged the best dressed. Clubs, organisations and businesses take part.

"This huge event has become one of the highlights of the year raising thousands of pounds for local charities," added Councillor Price.

The parade leaves Lower Brook Street at 11am with town centre roads closed as it goes down Church Street the divides between Cross Street and Willow Street, meeting up again in Oswald Road.