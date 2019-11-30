Award-winning folk act returns to home soil for gig

The Trials of Cato are in town on Wednesday - and there are a few tickets still available.

The band recently won the Radio 2 Folk Album of the Year award for Hide and Hair at a ceremony presented by Mark Radcliffe at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester.

With one member from Rossett and another from Rhos, the band is very familiar to local audiences.

The remarkable rise of The Trials of Cato on the UK folk scene has been the subject of massive critical attention in the past three years.

Tickets for the Wrexham show are available at thetrialsofcato.com

The trio formed when the members worked as English teachers in Beirut, Lebanon just a few years ago.

They moved back to the UK and spent a year performing up and down the country, leading to BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe hailing them as “one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times.”

The trio have been playing at major UK festivals this summer and returned from an American tour in time for the BBC awards evening in Manchester.