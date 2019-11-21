Menu

Oswestry light's switch on

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

Thousands of people are expected to fill Oswestry Town Centre tonight (thurs) for the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Last year's Oswestry Christmas Lights switch on at Guildhall

Schools and choirs will be performing on stage on the Bailey Head from 4pm, before the traditional countdown to the plugging in the array of lights across the town.

There will then be music from the Shropshire group, The Bartells.

Oswestry Town Council puts up the lights each year with the switch on drawing thousands of people into the town.

