Advertising
Oswestry light's switch on
Thousands of people are expected to fill Oswestry Town Centre tonight (thurs) for the town's annual Christmas lights switch-on.
Schools and choirs will be performing on stage on the Bailey Head from 4pm, before the traditional countdown to the plugging in the array of lights across the town.
There will then be music from the Shropshire group, The Bartells.
Oswestry Town Council puts up the lights each year with the switch on drawing thousands of people into the town.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.