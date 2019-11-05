Shropshire frontman in For you the Moon

For You The Moon is a Leeds based band whose debut single ‘Slip Away’ was released last week.

Singer/songwriter, Isaac Cooter whose family home is near Ellesmere says the band has been packing out shows in Leeds and supporting some big and upcomers in the local music scene.

In 2017, after finishing at Shrewsbury Sixth Form, aged 18, he went to Leeds College of Music to study Songwriting.

"Many people might be surprised to discover it is actually a degree," he said.

"I made sure I was open to any new experiences just trying to figure out what niche I was going to go for, and it really did take a while to find my feet up here in Leeds.

"Then this band seemed to form super organically around this time last year. It came from the end of a different project I had going on with our drummer, Michael Evans, and the guy who was producing the old stuff for us, Tim Drucker. Tim said he knew a guitarist who'd suit the role perfectly and that's when Jordan Balla came on board.

"Since then we have spent the last year or so working out what this band is going to be behind the scenes."

He said 'Slip Away' was the first song the band had finished as a collective.

"We recorded and produced it all ourselves in the facilities at Uni and with our friend Darius Kiani in his bedroom studio. So it's been a super DIY process, and I think the result is really honest, raw sounding track. I wrote the song about a break-up, as most 20 something year olds do, and wanted it to kind of touch upon every emotion you feel during those few months leading up to and following on from a relationship ending."

"It encapsulates the moment you realise that somebody you once loved isn’t going to be in your life any longer, and it does so with all the teenage angst you could possibly hope for."

The single is availabe on soundcloud.com/foryouthemoonband/slip-away/s-TeFrq and more about the band is on social media on foryouthemoonuk.