Male Voice Choir's annual concert success

The evening was described as awesome with exceptional guest artists by concert goers.

Joining the choir on stage as soloists for the concert were Welsh tenor, Trystan Llŷr Griffiths and Welsh folk artist, Siân James.

Presenting a varied repertoire to an extremely appreciative audience, both gave excellent performances, choir secretary Geraint Phillips said.

"The Annual Concert is always the highlight of our calendar, and this year did not disappoint. We were very pleased to be able to secure the services of two such talented and experienced soloists, and they wowed the audience with their performances. As always, the choir worked hard to prepare for the concert. We’re very pleased with how it went and with the extremely favourable comments received from members of the audience via email and social media.

"The choir has been extremely busy this year, travelling far and wide to perform in places such as Seaford in Sussex, Ripon, Chester, Wirral, Shrewsbury and Cyprus, as well as several local engagements.

If you’re interested in joining the choir, information can be found on the choir website – www.rmvc.co.uk, as well as information about upcoming concerts.