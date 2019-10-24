Actor Jon returns to his Trefonen roots

Jon attended St Martin’s School before going to Aberystwyth University to study drama. Since graduating Jon has developed a broad experience of stage and screen performance. An accomplished and popular storyteller and a gifted singer, he has appeared regularly in the Edinburgh Fringe and at literary and arts festivals around the UK.

In 2015 he founded Parable Arts, which earned a reputation for storytelling performances, bringing characters to life and weaving worlds with their words.

Jon last performed at Trefonen in 2017, when he presented his energetic and entertaining collection of stories from around the British Isles.

In A Christmas Carol he portrays over 20 characters in a one-man performance of Charles Dickens’ story, showing that there are second chances and that it’s never too late to change.

A Christmas Carol will be held at Trefonen Village Hall on November 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £7.50 for adults and £4 for children.

For tickets contact Val Smout, 01691 657011, email: valsmout@btinternet.com.