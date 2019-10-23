Cinema takeover for Oswestry film festival

The Young film programmers have been working alongside Ruth and Ian from Kinokulture to develop a full week of exciting films and events for the half term week, until November 2.

It includes a panel discussion with industry professionals including film producer Andy Evans, from Oswestry.

Ruth said: “It has been a great opportunity for the young people to learn about film programming and the festival launches on October 25 with a special screening All Is Lost starring Robert Redford as a man lost at sea.

"The screening will be accompanied by a live soundtrack from Electronica duo Animat.”

The young film programmers have also programmed family friendly matinees, a Halloween Special, three independent British films, the Korean cult classic ‘Train To Busan’.

“There is also a free day time panel discussion with guest film industry professionals including Andy Evans who grew up in Oswestry and went on to produce the critically acclaimed, Set Fire to The Stars, The Vanishing and Poms.”

Their closing film, Downton Abbey, has already sold out.

The project has been made possible by support from Film Hub Midlands through the BFI with funding from The National Lottery.

The festival brochures and the full programme can be viewed online at kinokulture.org.uk