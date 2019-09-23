Oswestry writer Jesse Armstrong picks up an Emmy for Succession

Armstrong, best known for Peep Show, was brought up in and went to school in Oswestry and still has a lot of friends in the town.

His creation of HBO's Succession won him best writing for a drama series at the television awards on Sunday.

The drama follows American media magnate Logan Roy and his dysfunctional family dynasty after he makes a shock announcement about the company on his 80th birthday. It's second series is currently airing on Sky.

Armstrong courted controversy in his acceptance speech as he mentioned the American immigration legislation when he revealed he hadn't expected the award.

"I am overwhelmed, I didn't expect that. There are quite a lot of British winners, maybe too many. Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions."

Credits

"I am just sorry that I'm away from home so much, so I send my love to my family who I miss while I am away."

Advertising

The writer went to the University of Manchester after school in Oswestry and it was there that he met Peep Show co-writer Sam Bain.

His writing credits also include In the Loop, The Thick of It, Fresh Meat and the film Four Lions.

He has also written a book, Love, Sex and other Foreign Policy Goals, which is set in Chirk and north Shropshire.

It was a good night for the UK at the awards. Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer were among the big British winners. Fleabag took four awards and the show's director, Harry Bradbeer, won best director for a comedy series

Other British winners include Ben Whishaw, who won best supporting actor in a limited series for his role in BBC One's A Very English Scandal.

Charlie Brooker won best television movie for Netflix's Bandersnatch, an interactive drama.