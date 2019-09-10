Menu

Advertising

Double header for Oswestry theatregoers

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

Oswestry's Attfield Theatre is bringing a double header of entertainment to the Guildhall stage for its opening salvo of the Oswestry drama company’s new season.

Cagebirds Liz Franks, Sian Kerr, Rob Davies and Janet Williams.

Comparing notes are four of the wives of Henry VIII. From the left Debs Watson, April Ryder, Grace Turner and Rebekah Plaisted.

The Cagebirds is a drama from playwright David Campton set inside an undefined institution where, despite the locked doors, the six inmates seem fairly sanguine until a new resident is introduced by The Mistress. His promise of a better future on the outside sends them into turmoil.

The second offering is Regina Monologues in which the six wives of Henry XIII take a 21st Century view on their marriages and unlock the secrets of the royal bedroom as Henry ages from young stud, through mature lover, ageing lecher and finally to ulcerous invalid.

Directed by India Watson, the play brings out the wives’ distinct personalities ranging from the straight-laced Catherine of Aragon; the vivacious Anne Boleyn; the romantic Jane Seymour; the laid-back ‘internet bride’ Anne of Cleves; Kathryn Howard, the confused teenager and finally Henry’s nurse and companion Katherine Parr.

The plays run from September 30 to October 5 at the Guildhall theatre on the Bailey Head in the town.

Tickets are priced £9 for members and £10 non members and can be booked on www.ticketsource.co.uk/attfield or by calling 07544 11 35 11.

Oswestry entertainment Entertainment Oswestry Local Hubs News Theatre & Comedy
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News