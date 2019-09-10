Double header for Oswestry theatregoers

The Cagebirds is a drama from playwright David Campton set inside an undefined institution where, despite the locked doors, the six inmates seem fairly sanguine until a new resident is introduced by The Mistress. His promise of a better future on the outside sends them into turmoil.

The second offering is Regina Monologues in which the six wives of Henry XIII take a 21st Century view on their marriages and unlock the secrets of the royal bedroom as Henry ages from young stud, through mature lover, ageing lecher and finally to ulcerous invalid.

Directed by India Watson, the play brings out the wives’ distinct personalities ranging from the straight-laced Catherine of Aragon; the vivacious Anne Boleyn; the romantic Jane Seymour; the laid-back ‘internet bride’ Anne of Cleves; Kathryn Howard, the confused teenager and finally Henry’s nurse and companion Katherine Parr.

The plays run from September 30 to October 5 at the Guildhall theatre on the Bailey Head in the town.

Tickets are priced £9 for members and £10 non members and can be booked on www.ticketsource.co.uk/attfield or by calling 07544 11 35 11.