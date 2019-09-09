Yarn bombers promise to return to Ellesmere

The woolly decorations, created by an anonymous team of local knitters and crocheters, have been bringing smiles to locals and visitors throughout July and August. This year, there was a quiz for children to do as well and many families joined in the fun.

Local businesses had collecting tins so that people could donate in appreciation of the display. Organisers say thetotal collected was £148, which will be donated to Our Space so that it is used for projects within the local area.

The yarn bombers say they would like to thank Ellesmere Co-op, Rightways, the Market pub and Ismay's Fashion for their support.

"In case you are wondering what happens to them, many of the decorations will be washed and recycled for future use. Don't worry - the yarn bombers will be back," a spokesman said.