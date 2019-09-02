Collectors out in force as Bargain Hunt hits Oswestry - with pictures

The cameras were rolling in Oswestry over the weekend as keen collectors hunted for bargains.

BBC's Bargain Hunt chose the antique and collectors fair at Oswestry Showground as the latest setting for the popular daytime TV show.

But it is not the first time camera crews have been on site as the event is known for producing some top quality antiques.

Two teams were challenged to buy items from the Oswestry fair to be sold at auction in the hope of making a profit.

The blue team

Expert Anita Manning was also on site to present the episode and browse what was on offer.

Emma Jones, who runs the fair with her husband Oli as part of JOS Events, said: "The fair is always busy but of course Bargain Hunt draws in a crowd, so it was exceptionally busy.

"We saw a huge variety of things, including taxidermy all the way from France, collectible Beswick, big pieces of furniture, vintage salvage which is very popular at the moment and high end jewellery like diamonds and gold."

The fair, which is held four times a year, regularly attracts over 200 stalls.

Emma said there was a number of international sellers who had travelled from France to sell in the town.

She added: "We were contacted by the Bargain Hunt team to ask if they could film here and of course we said yes. We've not yet been told if and when it will air on TV but as soon as we find out more we will put it on our website and Facebook page as we'd love people to see what was bought."

The next antique and collectors fair takes place at the same location on November 16 and 17.