Oswestry Balloon Carnival a soaring success

Councillor John Price said the event, which was held in Cae Glas Park over the weekend, was the best event he's ever attended in the town.

"I really am so proud of Oswestry," he said. "It was a fantastic event and the place was heaving with people showing their support.

"It was the most brilliant event I have every been to. It could really become a big draw for the town every year and the biggest event in Oswestry's calendar."

The weekend saw 33 balloons, in all different shapes and sizes - including a cube, emoji, koala and cheetah, take off from the market town.

Lorna Hankey, from co-orgnaisers Lindstrand, said an estimated 10,000 people attended.

"We had fab weather which made it a great weekend for the visitors and pilots.

"It's definitely on the cards for next year and I'm sure many people would love to see it return.

"We have a de-brief soon where we will decide whether it goes ahead again."

She also confirmed fundraising for Nightingale House Hospice had hit the target of £15,000 by Saturday afternoon, with more money being donated on Sunday.