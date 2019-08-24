Menu

Oswestry Balloon Carnival lifts off

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Oswestry entertainment | Published:

Oswestry Balloon Carnival lifts off today for a weekend of entertainment in the town centre.

One of the most spectacular events is the evening night glow

More than 20 balloons of all shapes and sizes will be in Cae Glas Park today and tomorrow.

The event has been organised by Oswestry Town Council and the balloon specialists Lindstrand.

Weather permitting, balloons were launching from Cae Glas Park around 6am in the morning and 6pm in the evening on both days.

Organisers say the balloons need to launch in stable conditions, and even during the summer the sun causes thermals which affect handling.

One of the most spectacular events is the evening night glow with the balloons tethered and lit up to music. This year's theme is The Greatest Showman.

Throughout the weekend there will be street entertainment and market stalls in the town centre.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

