Oswestry Film Society announces new season

The Society shows films on the first and third Tuesday of each month, starting with a retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac , Old Boys, on September 3. They are screened at Kinokulture, Oswestry’s independent community cinema.

Michael Hudson from the society said: “As always our new season brings you the films you didn’t know you wanted to see, we have small scale British comedy, a gripping documentary and an A-Z of great actors including Robert Redford and Mads Mikkelsen. To end our season we have a surprise Christmas film."

Alex Lawther, star of Black Mirror and The Imitation Game stars in the comedy Old Boys, set in a Public School in the 1980s, we also have recent drama Styx, where a lone yachtswoman has to try and save refugees from a sinking boat in the Atlantic. Sneakers is an underrated Hollywood thriller with Robert Redford, Ben Kingsley and Sidney Poitier, and we’re very pleased to be screening Obama’s recommendation Support The Girls, set over one day in an American sports bar."

A season ticket covering all eight films is available for just £28 and on the door tickets are available at £7 per film.

“The Season tickets work out at just £3.50 a film and many of our members often mention how much they enjoy watching films they wouldn’t otherwise come to.” Michael said.

For more information on the society, visit the website at www.oswestryfilmsociety.com or find it on Facebook.

The film society was founded in 2015 by a group of local film enthusiasts. It is run by volunteers on a non profit basis.