Oswestry Balloon Carnival organisers hoping summer will return for two-day event

More than 25 hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes will fill the town’s Cae Glas Park on Saturday and Sunday for the family fun charity event.

Last year bad weather meant Sunday’s programme had to be cut short. But weather forecasters are predicting a much better bank holiday this year.

The carnival, the second to be held in the park, is in aid of Nightingale House Hospice and held in association with Oswestry Town Council, and local company, Lindstrand. It is also being supported by Oswestry BID.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the free event and other attractions being held in the town over the weekend.

Last year the park was packed on the Saturday night for the spectacular Night Glow when the balloons, tethered to the ground, were lit in time to the music.

This year the theme for the music will be The Greatest Showman, and organisers are encouraging people to get in the spirit of the event and arrive in fancy dress.

Other attractions will include a continental market and the town’s own artisan market, held in the streets as well as other market stalls and food venders.

There will also be family fun activities and live music.

Lorna Hankey from Lindstrand, run by the record holding balloonist and adventurer, Per Lindstrand, said already confirmed were over 25 hot air balloons in an array of shapes and sizes for the two-day carnival weekend.

“We are hosting a range of special shaped balloons from a Panasonic battery to a flying Emoji and many more. Make sure you don’t miss the park fly-outs, balloon demonstrations and the famous Saturday evening Night Glow, organised by Lindstrand.

“Please be aware hot air balloons are very weather dependent and make sure you follow our Facebook for weather updates over the carnival weekend.”

Nightingale House Hospice is the Oswestry Balloon Carnival supporting charity.

“The hospice has been running a hot air balloon event for the last four years and hopes this year, like the others before it, help raise the much-needed funding to go towards the running of Nightingale House and all their services.”