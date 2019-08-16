Ellesmere carnival joy for Joan

For Joan's ambition has always been to be in the carnival on one of the floats, but she had never been given the chance, until now.

She and fellow senior citizens, Jess Harris and Brenda Chetwood will be guests of honour on the Tesco float, which is celebrating 100 years of the supermarket's origins as a market stall.

Wendy Mayer who has been organising the Ellesmere store's float said it was looking back over the last 100 years, showing Tesco through the decades from its early days, through the time of the Green Shield Stamps right up to date.

"We asked three of our older shoppers if they wanted to take part and they were thrilled. Joan told us it was always something she had dreamt of doing," she said.

The carnival parade will leave Tesco car park at noon for its procession through the town centre to the Cremorne Gardens.

Roads through the town will be closed while the procession is underway.

It will be followed by an afternoon of entertainment and evening of live music by the side of the mere.

Volunteers responded to a plea for extra help to ensure that there were enough stewards for the carnival parade.

Now it is hoped people will come forward to ensure the event can take place in the future.